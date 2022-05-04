1 minute read
Denmark, Finland support EU proposal for sanctions on Russian oil
COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Denmark and Finland support a European Commission proposal to apply sanctions on Russian oil, the countries' Prime Ministers told a press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday. read more
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet
