Key remarks from Russian President Putin's annual phone-in

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Wednesday.

Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters.

PUTIN ON GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19

"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief."

"After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. About four hours later, there was some tenderness where I had the shot. I did the second (shot) at mid-day. At midnight, I measured my temperature. It was 37.2 (Celsius). I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6. That was it."

"I don't support mandatory vaccination, and I continue to hold this point of view."

PUTIN ON UKRAINIAN COUNTERPART VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"Why should I meet with Zelenskiy if he has given up his country to full external control? Vital issues for Ukraine are not resolved in Kyiv, but in Washington and partly in Berlin and Paris. What is there to discuss? I'm not refusing (to meet him), I just need to understand what to talk about."

PUTIN ON BRITISH NAVY DESTROYER IN BLACK SEA

"This is of course a provocation. That's absolutely clear. What did they want to show and which goals did they want to achieve? First of all, it (the provocation) had several components. It was not only carried out by the British but also the Americans, because the British destroyer entered our territorial waters during the day, and early in the morning, at 7:30, I think an American strategic reconnaissance aircraft flew out of a NATO military in Greece, in Crete. This was reported to me... We saw it well, observed it. It was clear that the destroyer (entered our waters) first of all to pursue military goals, attempting with the help of the reconnaissance aircraft to reveal the actions of our military to stop such provocations..."

"There was also a political component. A meeting (with U.S. President Joe Biden) had just taken place in Geneva. One must ask why it was necessary to carry out such a provocation. Why is all this being done? In order to emphasize that these people do not respect the choice of Crimeans to join the Russian Federation."

PUTIN ON INFLATION

"We have to suppress inflation, which is why the central bank slightly raised the key rate for there not to be an excess supply of money in the economy. I hope that inflation will return to the 4% target but we are unlikely to achieve that this year. I think it will reach 5%."

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.