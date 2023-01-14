Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted by U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of a comment by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused the Japanese leader on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.

Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom and Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next