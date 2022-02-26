1 minute read
KLM Dutch airline halts flights to Russia for 7 days
AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) on Saturday said it will cancel all flights to Russia for the coming week as a result of European sanctions.
It will also cease to use Russian airspace for the coming seven days, it said in a statement.
