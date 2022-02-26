KLM Dutch airline halts flights to Russia for 7 days

KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) on Saturday said it will cancel all flights to Russia for the coming week as a result of European sanctions.

It will also cease to use Russian airspace for the coming seven days, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.