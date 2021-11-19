Kremlin accuses U.S. of meddling over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of an electronic screen during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday denounced a resolution proposed by two U.S. congressmen to end recognition of President Vladimir Putin when his current term ends in 2024 as an unacceptable and aggressive demonstration of official U.S. meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

"Every time we think there is nothing more absurd, aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive that can come from that side of the ocean, and every time we are wrong unfortunately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan

