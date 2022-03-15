Kremlin: anti-war protest on state TV was 'hooliganism'

A person interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV "Channel One" holding up a sign that reads "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." at an unknown location in Russia March 14, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video uploaded on March 14. Channel One/via REUTERS

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism".

The protester, in an extraordinary act of dissent on Monday, held up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouted slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. read more

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, praising Channel One for what he called its quality, objective and timely programming.

Reporting by Reuters

