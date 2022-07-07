Kremlin on Boris Johnson: we don't like him either

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

July 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either.

Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "he (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either".

Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.