Kremlin, on CIA video aimed at Russians, says our special services are monitoring















May 16 (Reuters) - Commenting on a YouTube video encouraging Russians to make contact with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that its own special services were tracking Western intelligence activity.

The short video in Russian, entitled "Why I made contact with the CIA: my decision", appeared on the CIA's official YouTube channel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not paid attention to it, but added: "I am convinced that our special services are monitoring this space in the necessary way."

He added: "We all know perfectly well that the CIA and other Western intelligence services are not reducing their activity on the territory of our country."

Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey











