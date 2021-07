Kremlin critic Navalny's website blocked by Russian regulator

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's website, navalny.com, his team said on Monday.

A Russian court in June approved a request by prosecutors to declare organisations linked to Navalny as extremist, in a move that outlaws the groups.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle

