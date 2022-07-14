Kremlin declines comment on prospect of prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday refused to comment on the prospect of a prisoner exchange for detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, detained at a Moscow airport in February, has pled guilty on drugs charges that carry a possible 10-year prison sentence but denied she intended to break the law. The third hearing of her trial gets underway later Thursday in a court outside Moscow.

