Kremlin declines comment on prospect of prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star
July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday refused to comment on the prospect of a prisoner exchange for detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Griner, detained at a Moscow airport in February, has pled guilty on drugs charges that carry a possible 10-year prison sentence but denied she intended to break the law. The third hearing of her trial gets underway later Thursday in a court outside Moscow.
