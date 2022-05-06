Kremlin declines to say whether Putin apologised to Israel over Hitler remarks
May 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday declined to say whether President Vladimir Putin had apologised to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following an assertion from Russia's foreign minister that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Israel lambasted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the comment, describing the remarks as an "unforgivable" falsehood that minimised the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.
Bennett said on Thursday that Putin had apologised for the remark, and that he, Bennett, had accepted the apology. read more
