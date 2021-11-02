Kremlin denies media report about Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as a "low-quality fake" a U.S. media report about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine, but said that it was up to Moscow where it moved troops around on its own territory.

The Politico news outlet reported that commercial satellite photos taken on Monday confirmed recent reports that Russia is once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine after a major buildup this spring.

