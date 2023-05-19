Kremlin: Last remnants of US-Russia arms control are disappearing















May 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that the "last remnants" of arms control agreements between Russia and the United States were disappearing, after a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill to scrap the New START agreement on nuclear arms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia's participation in New START earlier this year.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.