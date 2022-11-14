Kremlin "neither confirms nor denies" talks with U.S. in Turkey















Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, was reportedly part of the Russian delegation, Kommersant said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.