Kremlin on next UK prime minister: no hope of anything positive

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that there was little hope of anything positive from the next British prime minister as the leadership contest had been dominated by anti-Russian rhetoric.

"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Britain's next prime minister is set to be announced later today, following a weeks long party leadership contest between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

