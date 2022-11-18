Kremlin says no talk of Putin-Biden summit for now















LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden have no plans to meet for the time being, the Kremlin said on Friday after Russia's deputy foreign minister said Moscow was not ruling out high-level meetings between the two countries.

"A summit is out of the question at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that Russia was not ruling out further high-level meetings with the United States on "strategic stability" as an upcoming meeting between the two powers in Cairo on nuclear proliferation nears.

However, Ryabkov indicated there was nothing to talk about with the United States on the subject of Ukraine. The two sides had radically opposing positions, he said.

