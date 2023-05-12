Kremlin says allegations Russia is interfering in Turkish election concocted by liars















MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations Russia had interfered in the upcoming Turkish presidential election were false and had been concocted by liars.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main rival to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia on Thursday, accusing it of responsibility for the release of fake material on social media ahead of Sunday's ballot.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia valued its bilateral relations with Turkey and that Moscow "strongly rejected" the accusations.

"We officially declare that there is no question of any interference. If anyone has provided such information to Mr. Kilicdaroglu, they are liars," Peskov said.

