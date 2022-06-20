Kremlin says American basketball player Griner broke law, faces prosecution - RIA

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

June 20 (Reuters) - American basketball player Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia faces criminal prosecution, Russia's state RIA news agency cited the Kremlin's spokesperson as saying on Monday.

"Why should we call her a hostage? She broke the Russian law, now she faces criminal prosecution," RIA cited Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with American MSNBC television.

"It's not about being taken hostage."

Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Philippa Fletcher

