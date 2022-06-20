1 minute read
Kremlin says captured Americans in Ukraine should bear responsibility 'for crimes' - RIA
MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Americans captured in
Ukraine were "mercenaries" engaged in illegal activities and should take responsibility for their "crimes", RIA news agency reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also quoted as saying that the detained men were not covered by the Geneva convention as they were not regular troops. They had shot at at Russian servicemen and put their lives in danger.
