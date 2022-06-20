Kremlin says captured Americans in Ukraine should bear responsibility 'for crimes' - RIA

1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Americans captured in

Ukraine were "mercenaries" engaged in illegal activities and should take responsibility for their "crimes", RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also quoted as saying that the detained men were not covered by the Geneva convention as they were not regular troops. They had shot at at Russian servicemen and put their lives in danger.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.