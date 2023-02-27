Kremlin's response to China's Ukraine peace plan tepid so far















MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin gave a lukewarm response to a Chinese plan to end the war in Ukraine, calling for a study of nuances of the proposal that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons.

China, which declared a "no limits" alliance with Russia shortly before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago, called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday, touting its own peace plan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published on Tuesday that Beijing's voice should be heard, but the nuances of the proposal are important.

"Any attempt to formulate theses for reaching a peaceful settlement of the problem is welcome, but, of course, the nuances are important," Peskov told the Izvestia daily.

Earlier, Peskov said any such initiatives that might bring peace closer were worthy of attention.

"We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends," Peskov told reporters on Monday. "Of course, the details need to be painstakingly analysed taking into account the interests of all the different sides. This is a very long and intense process."

He said Russia was continuing to prosecute what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and for now didn't see any signs suggesting a peaceful resolution could be achieved.

Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's actions, most recently at a weekend meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies.

