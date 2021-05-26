Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it did not expect a formal reset in Russia-U.S. ties at a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised against what he said would be "excessive expectations" of progress at the summit, but said that the meeting itself was nonetheless very important.

Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday with ties at post Cold War lows.

Peskov said a huge amount of problems had built up in bilateral ties.

