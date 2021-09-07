Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Kremlin says it hopes Guinea coup won't hurt Russian business interests

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was closely following the political situation in Guinea after a military coup there and that it hoped Russian business interests in the African country would not suffer.

The comments come a day after Russian aluminium giant Rusal (RUAL.MM), said it aimed to keep its three major bauxite mines and one alumina refinery in Guinea despite the coup. read more

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow so far did not plan to offer Rusal any financial support.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:21 AM UTC

Taliban fire in air to scatter Kabul protesters; no reports of injuries

Taliban gunmen fired in the air on Tuesday to scatter protesters in the Afghan capital of Kabul, witnesses said, as video showed scores of people scurrying to escape volleys of gunfire, although there were no immediate reports of injuries.

World
Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif
World
UK PM Johnson to hike taxes to pay for elderly and disabled care
World
Japan minister Kono may gain rival camp's support in PM race
World
Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule