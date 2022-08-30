Kremlin says it hopes IAEA Zaporizhzhia visit goes ahead

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, leads the IAEA expert mission that comprise IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit to Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, August 29, 2022. Dean Calma/IAEA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that a planned visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency goes ahead, and that the visit is in Russia's interests.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped the visit would take place as agreed. "We have an interest in this mission, and have been waiting for it for a long time," he said.

