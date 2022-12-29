Kremlin says it is concerned about Karabakh road blockade, will continue talks















MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that it was "concerned" about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a two-week-old blockade of the only road linking breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and that talks with the two sides would continue.

The so-called Lachin corridor, which allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in the mountainous enclave of Azerbaijan, has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since 2020.

Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the road since Dec. 12.

