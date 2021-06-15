Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of COVID-19 vaccination

1 minute read

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile vaccination centre in a dacha community near the village of Poyarkovo in Moscow Region, Russia May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was not satisfied by the slow rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.

"We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They leave a lot to be desired."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:35 AM UTCChina urges NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presented "systemic challenges".

WorldKhamenei set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustrations grow
WorldHealth experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread
WorldIsraeli nationalists to march in East Jerusalem, Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage'
WorldAt least 15 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia - witness