Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of COVID-19 vaccination

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile vaccination centre in a dacha community near the village of Poyarkovo in Moscow Region, Russia May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was not satisfied by the slow rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.

"We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They leave a lot to be desired."

