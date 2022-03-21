Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen atop of a tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

March 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance, but would not affect the United States.

Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of further sanctions against Russia, in an effort to punish Moscow over events in Ukraine. read more

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the question of any oil embargo was a very complex topic.

