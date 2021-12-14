Kremlin says Putin, Xi to discuss tensions in Europe in video call

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

