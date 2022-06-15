Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won't facilitate stability

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday a possible Turkish military operation in Syria would not bring stability.

"We do not believe that this special operation will contribute to the stability and security of the Syrian Arab Republic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia 30 km (18 miles) back the Turkish border after a 2019 Turkish offensive. It says attacks from YPG-controlled areas in Syria have increased. read more

The RIA news agency cited Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying Turkey's operation could escalate and destabilise the situation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.