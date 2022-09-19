Kremlin says unresolved issues remain in Iran nuclear deal talks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that there remain a number of unresolved issues in negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia, an increasingly close ally of Tehran, was one of the signatories to the original 2015 nuclear deal, alongside China, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.