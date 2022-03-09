1 minute read
Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme
March 9 (Reuters) - Russia considers its claims that Ukraine conducted military biological programmes as an important issue for the whole world, which needs to know the truth, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Russia's foreign ministry earlier demanded that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine. The allegation is denied by Kyiv and the Pentagon. read more
