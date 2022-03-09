Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia considers its claims that Ukraine conducted military biological programmes as an important issue for the whole world, which needs to know the truth, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier demanded that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine. The allegation is denied by Kyiv and the Pentagon. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.