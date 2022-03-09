Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme

1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia considers its claims that Ukraine conducted military biological programmes as an important issue for the whole world, which needs to know the truth, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier demanded that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine. The allegation is denied by Kyiv and the Pentagon. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters