Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldKremlin tells U.S. it will act decisively if Washington imposes new sanctions - RIA

Reuters
1 minute read

The Kremlin told Washington on Wednesday it would act decisively if the United States undertook any new "unfriendly steps" such as imposing sanctions, the RIA news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry source.

It said the comments were made by Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov who invited the U.S. ambassador in Moscow to talks following a phone call on Tuesday between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, RIA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 1:33 AM UTCU.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.

WorldU.S.’s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden’s pull-out announcement
WorldFrance outlaws sex with children aged under 15
WorldJapan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics
WorldColombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on COVID concerns