Kuwait emir receives report on dissidents' amnesty - state news agency

Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah received a preliminary report from the heads of government, parliament and judiciary spelling out the standards of a planned amnesty pardoning dissidents.

The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmed; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alison Williams

