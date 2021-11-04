World
Kuwait emir receives report on dissidents' amnesty - state news agency
1 minute read
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah received a preliminary report from the heads of government, parliament and judiciary spelling out the standards of a planned amnesty pardoning dissidents.
The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.
Reporting by Shakeel Ahmed; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alison Williams
