Kyiv mayor says Russia is massing troops closer to the capital
LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday.
"We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!," he added. "Kyiv stands and will stand."
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens
