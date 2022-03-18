1 minute read
Kyiv says 222 killed in capital since start of war, including 60 civilians
LVIV, Ukraine March 18 (Reuters) - Kyiv city authorities on Friday said 222 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including 60 civilians and four children.
A further 889 people have been wounded, including 241 civilians, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson
