Kyiv says 222 killed in capital since start of war, including 60 civilians

A person looks at a building damaged by shelling in a residential district of Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

LVIV, Ukraine March 18 (Reuters) - Kyiv city authorities on Friday said 222 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including 60 civilians and four children.

A further 889 people have been wounded, including 241 civilians, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.