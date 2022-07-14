La Nina conditions to continue through 2022- U.S. forecaster

The Skyline of New York City is seen covered by clouds during the pass of a winter storm as it is seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

July 14 (Reuters) - La Nina conditions will likely continue through 2022 with the odds for the weather pattern decreasing into the northern hemisphere late summer before increasing through the northern hemisphere fall and early winter 2022, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru

