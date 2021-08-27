Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World

Last Dutch evacuation flight from Afghanistan lands in Netherlands -Defence Ministry

1 minute read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The final flight of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the Netherlands on Friday carrying 87 Dutch citizens, the Defence Ministry said.

Dutch military planes have taken more than 2,500 people out of Afghanistan since Aug 18. The Netherlands no longer has a diplomatic presence in the country.

The government said it is examining ways to assist hundreds of Dutch citizens of Afghan origin and Afghans eligible for asylum in the Netherlands who were unable to be evacuated.

Assistance will initially be provided from neighbouring countries, the government said in a letter to parliament on Thursday.

A small number of Dutch troops and a C-130 aircraft will remain near Afghanistan until Aug. 31, the government said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Hugh Lawson

