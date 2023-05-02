Last UK evacuation flights out of Sudan to leave Wednesday -minister















LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British nationals who want to leave Sudan should go to Port Sudan where final evacuation flights will depart on Wednesday, the British government said.

Foreign minister James Cleverly urged Britons to continue to follow the government's travel advice for Sudan, where military factions are in their third week of fighting each other.

"After the successful evacuation of 2341 people on 28 flights, the last UK flight is expected to leave Port Sudan tomorrow," Cleverly said on Twitter.

A government statement said British nationals should go to the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sudan's warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day ceasefire from Thursday even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman Editing by Chris Reese











