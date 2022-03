Latvia wants permanent U.S. troops, foreign minister tells Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Riga, Latvia March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

RIGA, March 7 (Reuters) - Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Monday called for a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Latvia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Looking at the most recent developments we would be very happy about the permanent presence of U.S. forces here in Latvia," Rinkevics told a joint news conference in Riga with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.

"We have no illusions about Putin's Russia anymore, we don't really see any good reason to assume Russia might change its policy," Rinkevics said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis, additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.