Latvian capital to rename Russian embassy address to Independent Ukraine street

VILNIUS, March 4 (Reuters) - The party coalition govenring Latvia's capital Riga agreed on Friday to change the name of the street where Russia's embassy is located to Independent Ukraine Street, a statement said.

The move followed an announcement on Thursday that Vilnius in neighboring Lithuania will change the name of a street where the Russian embassy is located to Heroes of Ukraine Street. read more

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius Editing by Mark Heinrich

