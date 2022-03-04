1 minute read
Latvian capital to rename Russian embassy address to Independent Ukraine street
VILNIUS, March 4 (Reuters) - The party coalition govenring Latvia's capital Riga agreed on Friday to change the name of the street where Russia's embassy is located to Independent Ukraine Street, a statement said.
The move followed an announcement on Thursday that Vilnius in neighboring Lithuania will change the name of a street where the Russian embassy is located to Heroes of Ukraine Street. read more
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius Editing by Mark Heinrich
