Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud - Reuters witness
LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.
