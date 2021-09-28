Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud - Reuters witness

Coastguards pass as lava is seen arriving at the sea following the eruption of a volcano, seen from the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.

Reporting by Miguel Pereira, Marco Trujillo and Jon Nazca, Nacho Doce and Borja Suarez in La Palma; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.