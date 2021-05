Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone and have agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

They also discussed a potential summit, according to the readout of the call.

