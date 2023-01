'Say their names' - Families urge Blinken to use China trip to free U.S. detainees

, article with image

United States category · January 18, 2023 · 6:03 AM UTC

Katherine Swidan, whose son Mark has been imprisoned in China for over 10 years, has not seen even a photograph of him over the last decade. The last time she heard his voice was in 2018.