Lavrov says West trying to derail Russia-Ukraine talks with 'hysteria' over Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling "hysteria" over Bucha, where Kyiv and the West say there is evidence Russia committed war crimes.

Moscow denies the charge and has called the allegations a "monstrous forgery."

Lavrov's remarks were quoted by the RIA news agency.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Chris Reese

