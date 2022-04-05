1 minute read
Lavrov says West trying to derail Russia-Ukraine talks with 'hysteria' over Bucha
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling "hysteria" over Bucha, where Kyiv and the West say there is evidence Russia committed war crimes.
Moscow denies the charge and has called the allegations a "monstrous forgery."
Lavrov's remarks were quoted by the RIA news agency.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.