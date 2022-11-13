Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote - preliminary results















LJUBLJANA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer and former TV presenter won the second round of presidential election, and will become the Alpine country's first female president, preliminary result showed.

Pirc Musar won 53.87 percent of the votes in the runoff, while her rival right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar won 46.13 percent, election commission data based on 77 percent of the votes counted showed.

Reporting by Katja Lihtenvalner; Writing by Ivana Sekularac











