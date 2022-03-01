At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

A view shows a courtyard of the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle

