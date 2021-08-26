World
At least 12 U.S. troops believed killed in Kabul blasts -officials
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The count of U.S. troops believed to have been killed in Thursday's Kabul blasts has increased to 12, according to U.S. officials citing initial information that can change.
Earlier a U.S. official told Reuters that at least 10 American military members were believed killed in the explosions at a gate at the Kabul airport where the United States is mounting a massive evacuation and at a nearby hotel.
