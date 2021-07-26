Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast -U.N.

1 minute read

GENEVA, July 26 (Reuters) - At least 57 people drowned on Monday after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast near Khums, the latest tragedy in the central Mediterranean, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned," IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said in a tweet.

Migrant boat departures to Italy and other parts of Europe from Libya and Tunisia have increased in recent months with better weather. Hundreds of thousands have made the perilous crossing in the last years, many fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Gavin Jones in Rome; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:28 PM UTCTunisian democracy in turmoil after president sacks government

Tunisia is facing the worst crisis in its decade of democracy on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

WorldWhite House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm
WorldBiden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
WorldIn 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'
WorldCanada installs first indigenous governor general, highlights reconciliation