Lebanon invites U.S. envoy to Beirut to discuss maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with U.S. Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, June 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon's president has agreed to invite U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut to continue negotiations over the demarcation of its southern maritime border with Israel, the office of the Lebanese caretaker prime minister said on Monday.

Lebanon warned Israel on Sunday against any "aggressive action" in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy, after a ship operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to produce gas for Israel read more .

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo and Lina Najem in Beirut; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

