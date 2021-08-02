Lebanon's Mikati says hoped for faster pace towards government

Lebanon's new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Monday he had hoped for a quicker pace towards the formation of a new government and that his efforts would not be open-ended.

"I had hoped for a pace that was faster than this in the government (formation). It is a bit slow," Mikati said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Mikati was designated last month after Saad al-Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a new government, saying he could not agree with Aoun.

Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by Tom Perry, editing by Mark Heinrich

