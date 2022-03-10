Lebedev or Medvedev? Britain pictures wrong Dmitri in sanctions tweet

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign ministry mistakenly sent a picture of the wrong Dmitri to accompany a sanctions announcement on Thursday, mixing up sanctioned businessman Dmitri Lebedev with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to speed up sanctions while stressing the need to move carefully, saying "we have to get it right" to avoid a "brick wall of lawyers". read more

But the foreign ministry got it wrong in a tweet announcing sanctions on Bank Rossiya chairman Lebedev, instead tweeting out a picture of Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is not on the official UK Sanctions List.

The tweet has now been deleted after several Twitter users pointed out the error.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office which tweeted the image did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Gareth Jones

